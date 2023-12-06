You Can Now Get Learner’s Driving Licenses from All Police Stations in Lahore

The Lahore Traffic Police have announced a significant change in the process of obtaining learner’s driving licenses. As per the initiative led by the IG Punjab, these licenses will now be available at the front desks of police stations, making them more accessible to the public.

This move, effective from December 6, 2023, is seen as a major step towards streamlining the licensing process and enhancing convenience for applicants.

In related news, the Government of Punjab has announced an increase in the license fee for cars and motorcycles. Starting January 1, 2024, the fee will rise from Rs 60 to Rs 1000.

However, applicants have until December 31, 2023, to obtain their driving licenses at the current rates. This announcement, made on December 5, 2023, emphasizes the importance of securing driving licenses before the fee hike.

Additionally, the Lahore Traffic Police have been actively cracking down on underage and unlicensed drivers. Over a period of 21 days, more than 7,000 cases have been registered against such drivers, with vehicles being impounded at police stations. In a span of 15 days, 9,355 drivers without licenses have faced legal action. This information, shared on December 4, 2023, highlights the ongoing efforts to enforce traffic laws and promote road safety in Lahore.