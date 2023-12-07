Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Makes Track and Field Record

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 1:16 pm

Mya Lynn Lesnar, I guess you’ve heard the name Lesnar, set a new school record with an 18.5-meter shot put at her university, Colorado State.

Lesnar finished in the top three in the conference indoor and outdoor track and field championships last season. It comes as no surprise as her father Brock Lesnar’s progress at the same stage of his career was quite similar. Brock Lesnar was an NCAA Division I wrestler at Minnesota who won a national championship in 2000. He then became a WWE Champion, and eventually, stepped foot in mixed martial arts and became UFC heavyweight champion, while briefly pursuing a spot in the NFL.

The record from Lesnar Junior sent the social media frenzy. Some of the reactions from the audience are worth mentioning.

As for Brock Lesnar’s future, reports suggest he won’t return to WWE till January’s Royal Rumble. He has already missed Crown Jewel and Survivor Series last month.

Brock Lesnar has been inactive since his defeat at Summerslam, in August, but sources suggest 2024 will be his year. He has made consistent appearances in WWE’s events in Saudi Arabia, but he missed the Crown Jewel pay-per-view after participating in eight out of the 10 shows WWE hosted in the Middle East.

>