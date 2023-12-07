Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Makes Track and Field Record

Mya Lynn Lesnar, I guess you’ve heard the name Lesnar, set a new school record with an 18.5-meter shot put at her university, Colorado State.

Mya Lesnar opens the Indoor Season with a HUGE 18.50m Throw🔥 Over a meter PR for the @CSUTrackFieldXC junior🐏 TRACK IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/hgn1lrXg1Z — Beau Throws (@beau_throws) December 2, 2023

Lesnar finished in the top three in the conference indoor and outdoor track and field championships last season. It comes as no surprise as her father Brock Lesnar’s progress at the same stage of his career was quite similar. Brock Lesnar was an NCAA Division I wrestler at Minnesota who won a national championship in 2000. He then became a WWE Champion, and eventually, stepped foot in mixed martial arts and became UFC heavyweight champion, while briefly pursuing a spot in the NFL.

Congratulations to @CSUTrackFieldXC's Mya Lesnar on being named this week's @Waterpik Student-Athlete of the Week! 🐏 Mya broke the school record in the women's shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters & currently leads the 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡! 💪#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/bfHjutIr5R — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) December 4, 2023

The record from Lesnar Junior sent the social media frenzy. Some of the reactions from the audience are worth mentioning.

Bro did copy and paste pic.twitter.com/28EBdH9FYR — 🇬🇭DEAR GOD⚡️ (@mrlamar011) December 6, 2023

No DNA test needed!!! 🧬🧬 pic.twitter.com/IHqUsUYeSz — Nick Jenkins (@Casper70000) December 6, 2023

As for Brock Lesnar’s future, reports suggest he won’t return to WWE till January’s Royal Rumble. He has already missed Crown Jewel and Survivor Series last month.

Brock Lesnar has been inactive since his defeat at Summerslam, in August, but sources suggest 2024 will be his year. He has made consistent appearances in WWE’s events in Saudi Arabia, but he missed the Crown Jewel pay-per-view after participating in eight out of the 10 shows WWE hosted in the Middle East.