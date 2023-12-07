Paul Pogba Set to be Banned for a Long Time Due to Doping Scandal

2018 FIFA World Cup winner Paul Pogba is set to be banned from football for four years after he was caught in a doping scandal.

According to sources, The Anti-Doping Prosecutor Office has concluded the trial process of Paul Pogba and requested a 4-year disqualification from football for the midfielder.

The French international joined Italian club Juventus in 2022 on a four-year contract but injuries made him appear for the club only eight times. On 11 September 2023, Pogba was suspended after failing a drug test after the Seria A match against Udinese on 20 August.

A secondary drug test was initiated on 06 October 2023, which proved that Pogba had tested positive for testosterone boosters.

Italian media is reporting a ban of four years, which means that his Juventus contract will run out till the ban ends. It is highly unlikely that the 30-year-old will make a comeback after four years, which is why finding an alternate profession would be suitable for Pogba.

The Frenchman had an enjoyable career in England and Italy, representing Manchester United and Juventus, but it looks like his career is all but finished. Pogba won the Seria A four-times, while he won the UEFA Europa League once with United.

Pogba’s highest achievement is winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France in Russia.