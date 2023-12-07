PSX Nears Landmark 65,000 Level As KSE-100 Closes At Yet Another High

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged to a new all-time high, surging past the previous record of 63,917 and breaching 64,000 points before settling at 64,718.

The benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.63 percent or 1,041 points at 11:55 AM to a new high of 64,958. At 3 PM, it clocked in at 64,908, up 1.55 percent or 991 points.

It settled at 64,718, up by 1.25 percent or 800 points.

The average traded volume at PSX today witnessed a 2.5-year high, according to Arif Habib Limited.

The average daily traded volume increased by 28.2 percent DoD to 1,263 million shares (highest since 10th June 2021) while the average daily traded value increased by 3.4 percent DoD to Rs. 36.3 billion (highest since 14th June 2021).

The KMI 30 index gained 717 points settling at 109,643, while the KSE All share index inched up by 500 points to close at 43,034.

Overall, the market momentum was bullish, with a total trading volume of 1.31 billion shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 37.1 billion.

The highest participation was witnessed in K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) with over 245.9 million shares traded, followed by Cnergyico PK Limited (PSX: CNERGY) and Oil and Hascol Petroleum Limited (PSX: HASCOL). The scrips had 98.89 million shares and 60.39 million shares traded, respectively.

