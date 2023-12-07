Rupee Posts Marginal Gains Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee appreciated 8th day in a row against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 284 in the interbank market.

At 11:30 PM, it was largely stable, staying at the current level for most of the session.

The interbank rate remained on the same level before anchoring trends for the remainder of the day. Open market rates across multiple currency counters stood in the 284-286 range today.

At close, the PKR appreciated by 0.01 percent to close at 284.12 after gaining two paisas against the dollar today.

The rupee closed in the green 8th day in a row today. On a calendar year-to-date basis, it has so far depreciated by 20.3 percent and appreciated by 0.66 percent on a fiscal YTD basis.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 67 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down over Rs. 114 against the greenback. As per exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR has gained two paisas against the dollar.

In a key development, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday gave assurances to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) outlining its fiscal roadmap for the next fiscal year in the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Table.

Among the assurances disclosed, the ministry has pledged to bolster foreign exchange reserves to a substantial $13.6 billion for the next financial year. Additionally, there is a commitment to elevate foreign exchange reserves parked at the State Bank of Pakistan to $9 billion by end-June FY24, Finance Ministry sources told ProPakistani.

Also, sources indicated an agreement between the Ministry of Finance and the IMF to amplify foreign investment by $1.31 billion for FY25, signaling a joint effort to strengthen the economic foundation.

To stimulate foreign investment, the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Table focuses on increasing foreign investment to $700 million in the ongoing fiscal year.

Traders remain steadfast on a positive trajectory for the remainder of December, with future recoveries dependent on more clarity on both political and economic fronts.