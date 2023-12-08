Caretaker Punjab Govt Ends Job Quota for Families of Deceased Employees

The caretaker Punjab government has decided to offer monetary compensation to the children of its deceased employees instead of government jobs.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Punjab Finance Department following the approval of the cabinet.

The old policy of providing jobs to the children of employees who died while in service has been scrapped under Section 17-A of the Punjab Civil Services Rules.

According to details, monetary compensation will vary, depending on their grade and rank. It means families of Grades 1-4 will be provided financial assistance of Rs.5 million and Rs 7.5 million for families of employees in Grades 5-10.

Similarly, Rs. 10 million will be provided to the families of employees in Grades 11 to 15 and Rs. 15 million to families in Grades 16 to 17 employees.

Furthermore, families of officials in Grades 18 to 22 will receive the highest financial assistance of Rs. 20 million, the government announced in its notification.

Previously, families of Grades 1 to 4 were receiving Rs. 1.6 million, Grades 5 to 10 Rs 1.9 million, Grades 11 to 15 Rs. 2.2 million, Grades 16 to 17 Rs. 2.5 million, Grades 18 and 19 Rs.3.4 million, and Grades 20 and above Rs.4 million.

As per the provincial government, the decision will streamline the recruitment process and also ensure transparency and merit.

Additionally, officials believe that offering financial compensation is a much better option than providing jobs as it will eliminate legal and administrative hurdles.