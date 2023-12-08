OGDCL Discovers More Gas and Condensate in Sindh

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 8, 2023 | 12:28 pm
OGDCL | ProPakistani

As an operator (77.5 percent), the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) with Government Holdings (Private) Limited (22.5 percent carried) has discovered gas and condensate from its exploratory efforts into “C” Sands of Lower Goru Formation over Development Well Dars West #02, located in district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh.

According to its notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the structure of Dars West Well #02 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The well was drilled down to a depth of 2,081 meters. The well has tested for 8.51 MMSCFD gas, 360 Barrels Per Day (BPD) condensate with choke size 32/64 inch at Well Head Flowing Pressure 1,947 psi.

The discovery of Dars West Well # 02 is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Company. It would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, Joint Venture Partners, and the Country, the filing added.

