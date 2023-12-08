Shadab Khan Defends Former Captain Babar Azam

Shadab Khan has firmly supported former captain Babar Azam, asserting that placing the sole blame on the skipper for the World Cup disappointment is unjust.

During an appearance on a local television channel, Shadab Khan defended Babar Azam, stating that it is unfair to hold the skipper accountable for the World Cup debacle.

Shadab said, “It is unfair to merely hold the skipper accountable for the World Cup debacle. Our team could power to the World Cup final. But unfortunately, we could not deliver in all the departments of the game in the tournament.”

He added, “I am looking forward to playing as much first-class cricket as I can in a bid to improve my performance in the ODIs.”

Discussing the potential participation in the National T20 Cup semi-final, Shadab Khan expressed his commitment to making every effort to be available for the team during the crucial match.

Shadab Khan also discussed the inclusion of fast bowler Naseem Shah in Islamabad United for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Every team eagerly sought to secure the services of Naseem Shah, and the United management spared no effort in negotiating the deal.

Shadab Khan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Naseem Shah has been my favorite bowler from the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan is currently out of form, having had a disappointing World Cup 2023, contributing to Pakistan’s overall underwhelming performance as they finished in the 5th spot. Criticism has been directed towards Babar Azam, resulting in his resignation from the captaincy across all formats for the Pakistan cricket team.