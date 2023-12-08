Most Pitches Where India Played World Cup Games Get Poor Ratings From ICC

The curtains have fallen on the World Cup 2023, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now assessed and provided an average rating for the five Indian pitches that hosted matches involving Team India during the tournament.

The ICC has provided an average rating for the two pitches in Ahmedabad, which hosted the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan, including the final of the World Cup 2023 between India and Australia.

The ICC rated the pitches in Lucknow, Kolkata, and Chennai as average. India played their first match against Australia in Chennai on one of these pitches.

In the Kolkata match between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli scored a century on a pitch that was rated below average by the ICC. Similarly, in the Lucknow match where the host played against England, the pitch did not support a batting paradise and was also rated as average by the ICC.

Another piece of news emerged ahead of the semi-final, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faces allegations of violating ICC regulations by altering the pitch for the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai between India and New Zealand.

The World Cup 2023 concluded nearly a month ago, featuring both memorable moments and noticeable flaws in umpiring standards. Several incorrect decisions drew attention, and among the noteworthy incidents was Angelo Mathews’ ‘timed out’ scenario.

Another standout moment occurred during the match against Afghanistan, where Australian batter Glenn Maxwell displayed heroic resilience, scoring an unbeaten 201 despite grappling with a cramp injury. His single-handed efforts secured a remarkable victory for the team. Despite the umpiring challenges, the tournament provided ample entertainment and showcased the determination and skill of players like Maxwell.