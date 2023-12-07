PCB Denies NOC to Sindh Premier League

The Sindh Premier League (SPL) has encountered setbacks ahead of its scheduled commencement as the league’s preparations were marred by incomplete arrangements, casting a shadow over its anticipated launch.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also denied the issuance of an NOC to the players for participation in the SPL.

The Sindh Premier League has been halted following a decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board to prevent its occurrence.

The start of the Patron’s Cup coincides with these dates, making it impossible to issue the NOC at this time, as communicated by the PCB.

The Sindh Premier League has likely been indefinitely postponed, and the announcement regarding the suspension of the Sindh Premier League management will reportedly be made later.

The Sindh government, in collaboration with the Kashmir Premier League management, had intended to jointly organize the Sindh Premier League (SPL). The scheduled dates for the SPL were from December 14 to December 25 in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has officially declared that the Patron’s Cup will be held starting from December 16.