PSX Crosses 65,000 With A Bang As KSE-100 Rallies By +1,100 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged to a new all-time high, surging past the previous record of 64,718 and breaching 65,000 points within the first two hours of trade on Friday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.43 percent or 926 points at 10:20 AM to a new high of 65,644. At 10:55 AM, it clocked in at 65,872, up 1.78 percent or 1,154 points.

Overall, the market momentum was bullish, with a total trading volume of 415 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 13.5 billion.

At the time of filing, the highest participation was witnessed in K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) with over 97.8 million shares traded, followed by Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: KOSM) and Oil and Al Shaheer Corporation Limited (PSX: ASC). The scrips had 21.68 million shares and 18.47 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME KEL 4.23 4.3 4.08 0.26 97,816,243 KOSM 4.02 4.08 3.85 0.19 21,687,000 ASC 12.04 12.52 11.9 0.52 18,473,313 WTL 1.64 1.67 1.61 0.02 15,696,238 PRL 31.8 31.8 30.55 2.22 14,813,558 CNERGY 5.11 5.19 5.05 0.04 13,247,068 PAEL 20.4 20.74 20.08 0.28 12,786,573

This is an intraday market update.