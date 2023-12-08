PSX Crosses 65,000 With A Bang As KSE-100 Rallies By +1,100 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged to a new all-time high, surging past the previous record of 64,718 and breaching 65,000 points within the first two hours of trade on Friday.
The benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.43 percent or 926 points at 10:20 AM to a new high of 65,644. At 10:55 AM, it clocked in at 65,872, up 1.78 percent or 1,154 points.
Overall, the market momentum was bullish, with a total trading volume of 415 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 13.5 billion.
At the time of filing, the highest participation was witnessed in K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) with over 97.8 million shares traded, followed by Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: KOSM) and Oil and Al Shaheer Corporation Limited (PSX: ASC). The scrips had 21.68 million shares and 18.47 million shares traded, respectively.
Top Volumes
|SCRIP
|PRICE
|HIGH
|LOW
|CHANGE
|VOLUME
|KEL
|4.23
|4.3
|4.08
|0.26
|97,816,243
|KOSM
|4.02
|4.08
|3.85
|0.19
|21,687,000
|ASC
|12.04
|12.52
|11.9
|0.52
|18,473,313
|WTL
|1.64
|1.67
|1.61
|0.02
|15,696,238
|PRL
|31.8
|31.8
|30.55
|2.22
|14,813,558
|CNERGY
|5.11
|5.19
|5.05
|0.04
|13,247,068
|PAEL
|20.4
|20.74
|20.08
|0.28
|12,786,573
This is an intraday market update.