Engro Polymer Enters Interim Agreement With SSGC for Gas Supply

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (PSX: EPCL) has entered into an interim agreement with Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (PSX: SSGC) for the supply of gas till February 29, 2024, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

This gas will be used by EPCL on an “as and when” available basis. This will ensure that the company’s operations continue unhindered, the stock filing stated.

EPCL is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited. The Company’s principal activity is to manufacture, market, and sell Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), Caustic soda, and other related chemicals.

The company is also engaged in the supply of surplus power generated from its power plants to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

At the time of filing, EPCL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 48.3, down 1.51 percent or Rs. 0.74 with a turnover of 3.95 million shares on Thursday.