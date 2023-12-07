Engro Polymer Enters Interim Agreement With SSGC for Gas Supply

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 4:05 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (PSX: EPCL) has entered into an interim agreement with Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (PSX: SSGC) for the supply of gas till February 29, 2024, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

This gas will be used by EPCL on an “as and when” available basis. This will ensure that the company’s operations continue unhindered, the stock filing stated.

ALSO READ

EPCL is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited. The Company’s principal activity is to manufacture, market, and sell Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), Caustic soda, and other related chemicals.

The company is also engaged in the supply of surplus power generated from its power plants to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

At the time of filing, EPCL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 48.3, down 1.51 percent or Rs. 0.74 with a turnover of 3.95 million shares on Thursday.

ProPK Staff

lens

Pakistan’s Top 10 Netflix Shows That Deserve a Front Row Seat
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>