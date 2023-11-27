Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Watch: Shoaib Akhtar Plays Baseball

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 27, 2023 | 11:31 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Shoaib Akhtar has been announced as the Global Ambassador of Baseball United, a league bringing baseball to our region. He also pitched baseball in the event at the Dubai International Stadium which is a multi-sporting arena.

ALSO READ

Akhtar retired from cricket in 2011, and his stature as a global star has grown even further. He has endorsed many brands and regularly does commentary gigs in India and Pakistan.

He bowled the fastest delivery in cricket’s history, 161.3 kmph (100.2 mph) in a One-Day International (ODI) match against England during the 2003 ICC World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. England’s Nick Knight faced the delivery with a straight bat, resulting in a dot ball.

Baseball United, run by Kash Shaikh, is a baseball league whose main goal is to raise awareness about the sport in South Asia and the Middle East region. Two Pakistani players played in the All-Star event this weekend, Syed Muhammad Shah and Wahid, as the league decided to culminate into a full-fledged tournament.

United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have promoted sporting events in recent years. Boxing, golf, football World Cup, etc. have all taken place in the Middle East in the last few years.

ALSO READ

With the introduction of baseball, we can add another sport to the list.

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>