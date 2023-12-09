Karachi University Launches New BS Program

The University of Karachi (KU) has announced that it will be offering a new four-year BS degree program in the Department of Mass Communications.

According to the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the institute will be offering admissions in BS Digital Media Marketing for the academic year 2024.

The announcement regarding the degree was made at a ceremony held in the Sarwar Naseem Hall of the Department of Mass Communication. Dr Iraqi highlighted the importance of Digital Media Marketing, adding that it is an ideal course for young individuals.

Furthermore, he also spoke about the various degree programs the university has introduced in the last few years, including a BS in Poultry Science, a BS in Public Health, a BS in Human Nutrition and Dietetics, a BS in Medical Laboratory Technology, and a BS in Sports Business Management this year.

Due to the importance of BS Digital Media Marketing, the university has decided to permit graduates to enroll in BS DMM, similar to students who have completed their intermediate education.

Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication Dr Asmat Ara stated that KU has become the first public sector university to offer this degree.

Other speakers, such as the President of Digital Marketing Association Pakistan Dr Asif Iqbal, and the Head of Digital Output Geo Pakistan Manzar Ilahi, also discussed the importance of digital media marketing during the ceremony.