Rawalpindi Metro Bus Track is Getting Major Repairs After 9 Years

After nine long years, the elevated track of the Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service from Saddar to Faizabad is finally getting repaired.

According to details, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will begin the repair work next month for Rs. 1.25 billion.

RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa told a national daily that the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) recently conducted a survey, and recommended repairs on the track.

The authority was directed to do the repair work by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. Jappa added that funds for the work will be provided by the provincial government.

He revealed that the repair work would be completed in various phases. The work on the elevated track from Saddar to Faizabad is expected to take six months.

DG RDA expects the repair work on the Sixth Road Station to be completed by January 2. The authority would then initiate work on the elevated track.

Punjab Mass Transit Authority General Manager Operation Uzair Shah shared more details about the project. He stated that the pavements at the metro stations, constructed with durable tiles, would be transformed into concrete pavements. Furthermore, any potholes present in the bus corridors will also be fixed.

Uzair Shah said that the repair work wouldn’t affect the operation of the metro bus, adding that they will be making an operational plan for the buses.