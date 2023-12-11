Govt Likely to Share Good News on Petrol Price This Week

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 11, 2023 | 11:05 am

Fuel prices in Pakistan are expected to see a big decrease of up to Rs. 15 per liter, with initial estimates suggesting the per liter rates for High-Speed Diesel to fall by Rs. 15 and MS Petrol by Rs. 13 per liter on December 15.

Assuming that international prices remain in the green for the next couple of days, local petrol and diesel prices may go down to Rs. 268-269 and Rs. 274-275, respectively, in the next fortnightly prices effective from 15 December 2023.

The benefit of low global fuel rates since the previous review of domestic fuel prices is a big reason behind the expected reduction.

Following a $5.49 drop in the price of fuel products in the international market, the price of petrol in the country is expected to fall by Rs. 13 and the price of diesel by Rs. 15 rupees per liter effective December 16.

On 30th November, the price of petrol was retained at Rs. 281.34 per liter, and diesel was cut by Rs. 7 to Rs. 289.71 per liter. At the time of the last fortnightly review, the ex-refinery and ex-depot prices of petroleum products did not register any major fluctuations during the last fortnight.

>