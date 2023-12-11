Abbottabad Stars Shine Bright Among Best Performers of National T20 Cup

The National T20 Cup concluded in National Bank Cricket Arena yesterday when Karachi Region Whites defeated Abbottabad Region to get crowned as the champions of the season.

Karachi Whites posted 155/9 in the allotted 20 overs as opener Khurram Manzoor scored a half-century while Omair Yousuf and Danish Aziz played impressive cameos.

Abbottabad’s Shahab Khan continued his fantastic bowling performance throughout the season with a 4-fer, as he took 4 wickets while giving away just 28 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, Abbottabad were restricted to 146/9. Aitzaz Habib Khan scored a brisk 43* but it went in vain as his side lost by a meager 9 runs. Lower down the order, Fayyaz Khan hit three maximums but it still couldn’t get his team over the line.

Shahnawaz Dahani took 3 wickets while giving away just 16 runs in his 4 overs. He was ably assisted by fellow players Anwar Ali with 2-26, and Danish Aziz with 2-18.

The ‘Player of the Match’ went to right-arm fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, while the ‘Player of the Tournament’ went to Iftikhar ‘Iftimania’ Ahmed (395 runs & 18 wickets).

The ‘Best Batter’ of the tournament award went to Peshawar’s Sahibzada Farhan (492 runs) while the ‘Best Bowler’ trophy was awarded to Shahab Khan (25 wickets).

The ‘Best Wicket-Keeper’ award was given to Abbottabad’s Sajjad Ali Junior (10 dismissals) for his brilliant display behind the stumps.