Trophy for Pakistan Women’s ODI Series Against New Zealand Unveiled

After securing a historic T20I series victory with a 2-1 triumph over New Zealand Women, the Pakistan Women’s cricket team is now eagerly preparing for the upcoming ODI series scheduled to commence tomorrow in Queenstown.

Ahead of the ODI series, both team captains, Nida Dar of Pakistan and Sophie Devine of New Zealand, participated in a photoshoot with the trophy, which was unveiled earlier today.

Before the ODI series, Pakistan competed in three T20I series where they secured victories in the first two games, ultimately claiming their maiden T20I series triumph in New Zealand. However, their unbeaten streak was interrupted as they narrowly lost the final game of the series by 6 runs, with the result determined by the DLS method due to rain interruptions in the middle of the match.

Fatima Sana emerged as the standout performer, showcasing an exceptional performance by taking 6 wickets in 2 games. Her outstanding contributions earned her the Player of the Series award, playing a pivotal role in Pakistan women’s historic victory.

Pakistan’s women’s team is gearing up for their next challenging task in the ODI series, a crucial component of the ICC Women’s Championship. The first ODI is scheduled to take place in Queenstown tomorrow, and the team is optimistic about maintaining their dominant performance in the series.