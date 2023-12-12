Anti-Smuggling Drive At Pak-Afghan Border Finally Bearing Fruit

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 12, 2023 | 4:12 pm

Anti-smuggling measures implemented by the caretaker government are finally bearing some fruit with exports to Afghanistan recording a notable increase during November.

Sources told ProPakistani that this surge in exports has been accompanied by a decline in imports, resulting in a favorable trade balance for Pakistan in its transactions with the neighboring country.

According to sources, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan experienced a remarkable annual growth of 34 percent year-on-year (YoY) in November 2023.

The overall exports to Afghanistan registered a 13 percent growth in November alone, exceeding $110 million during the period in review. Comparatively, the total exports to Afghanistan in November 2022 amounted to $82.2 million.

Conversely, the volume of imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan dropped to $63.4 million in November.

Overall, Pak-Afghan bilateral trade clocked in at $173.5 million during the period in review, sources added.

