Czech Businesses Interested in Pakistan’s Mining, Energy And Chemical Sectors

Czech Republic companies are looking for collaboration in the Mining, Energy, and Chemical sectors of Pakistan.

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan Ladislav Steinhübel called on Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar at the Finance Division, today.

Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar welcomed Alfred Ladislav Steinhübel and congratulated him on joining his assignment in Pakistan. The Finance Minister highlighted bilateral relations and the level of development in these relations between the Czech Republic and Pakistan.

The Finance Minister hoped that the newly established JEC would provide an international platform for enhancing bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

Alfred Ladislav Steinhübel thanked the Finance Minister and expressed hope that the first meeting of JEC will be held soon to provide necessary information to enhance trade relations. He further informed that Czech companies are looking for collaboration in the Mining, Energy, and Chemical sectors.

The Finance Minister welcomed the interest and assured that the Government will facilitate B2B contacts. In addition, the Finance Minister sought collaboration in higher education. The Finance Minister also briefed about the reforms undertaken by the Government to bring macro-economic stability to the country.