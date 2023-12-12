Hajj Application Deadline Extended Due to Poor Response From Public

Pakistan has opted to extend the deadline for Hajj applications under the government scheme by an additional 10 days, as disclosed by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed. The initial timeline for applications, set from November 27 to December 12, has been prolonged due to a lower-than-expected response.

The government’s religious affairs ministry had initiated the call for Hajj 2024 applications, with a fixed quota of 89,605 individuals. The estimated cost for the pilgrimage is Rs. 1,075,000 per person.

According to a spokesperson from the religious ministry, only 34,000 applications have been received so far, encompassing both government and sponsorship schemes. The ‘Sponsorship Scheme Hajj’ enables overseas Pakistanis to apply for or sponsor someone for the pilgrimage by contributing in US dollars.

In light of the limited response, the minister declared, “We are extending the duration for Hajj applications by 10 days, both for regular and sponsored applicants.” Despite a reduction of Rs. 100,000 in the Hajj package, the ministry expressed surprise at the underwhelming number of applications, which is attributed to the economic conditions prevailing in the country.

The minister emphasized the ministry’s commitment to alleviating the financial burden on pilgrims. He revealed ongoing negotiations with airline companies to reduce airfare, promising to refund any reduction, be it Rs. 50,000 or more, to the pilgrims.

In an unprecedented move, the religious ministry employed mobile phone ringtones and televised commercials to raise awareness about the Hajj scheme. However, despite these efforts, the Minister acknowledged the low response due to prevailing economic conditions but expressed optimism about positive outcomes from the ministry’s dedicated initiatives.

Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage dating back over 1,400 years, is one of the five pillars of Islam, obligating every financially and physically capable adult Muslim to undertake a journey to the holy Islamic sites in Makkah at least once in their lifetime.

In the context of this development, it is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia reinstated Pakistan’s pre-coronavirus Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims for the current year. The upper age limit for performing the pilgrimage was also lifted, with more than 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims utilizing the government scheme in 2023, while others opted for private tour operators.