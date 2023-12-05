Govt Abolishes Covid-19 Vaccination Requirement for Hajj 2024

In a major announcement, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that the coronavirus vaccine requirement for Hajj 2024 has been abolished.

The announcement was made on the ministry’s official X account on Monday. It added that the Hajj pilgrims are no longer required to submit coronavirus vaccination certificates.

Last month, the ministry started receiving applications for Hajj and the process will continue until December 12. It should be noted that the Saudi government has allocated a quota of 179,000 seats for Pakistan this year.

Under the government scheme, 89,605 individuals will perform Hajj next year. For the first time, women have been conditionally granted permission to perform Hajj without a mehram.

On the other hand, during the initial six days of opening the applications, only 7,000 pilgrims applied to undertake the sacred journey. Furthermore, despite allocating 25,000 slots for the sponsorship hajj scheme, the government received only 400 applications.