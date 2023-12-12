Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Football Team to Play Friendly Matches in Saudi Arabia?

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 12, 2023 | 11:32 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan men’s football team is likely to visit Saudi Arabia next month, January, to play friendly matches against local Saudi clubs, as the national team prepares for its next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Jordan.

The squad is expected to be comprised of local/Pakistan-based players, as the diaspora players would be busy playing their leagues in Europe.

Yousaf Butt, Abdullah Iqbal, and Abdul Samad play in Denmark, while Otis Khan, Harun Hamid, and Imran Kayani are in the United Kingdom.

ALSO READ

Midfielder Rahis Nabi plays in Cyprus, while captain Easah Suliman plays in Azerbaijan, although he’s currently coming back from an injury and wasn’t a part of the matchday squad till four days ago.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) posted a visual on X, previously Twitter, yesterday. The visual was indicating that a major update would be provided in the next 24 hours.

If the audience makes a calculated guess, it might be that the PFF will officially announce the matches today. The schedule might be announced along with the clubs that will play against the national side.

ALSO READ

Pakistan-based players, such as Shayek Dost, Alamgir Ghazi, Fareed Ullah, etc. will greatly benefit from these encounters, as the team will feel gelled together during the World Cup qualifiers in March 2024.

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>