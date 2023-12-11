Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Finalists for Futsal National Cup Confirmed After Intense Showdowns

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 11, 2023 | 4:54 pm

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is organizing the Futsal National Cup at Garrison Park, Peshawar. The event started with various teams from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but now just two teams remain who will face each other in the final.

The final of Phase 4 will take place between Spartax Football Club (FC) and Wachan FC at the Total Football Arena, Garrison Park. These two futsal sides are the top squads who competed against the best of KP and came out on top of the competition.

Although the event was scheduled to finish on 10th December 2023, it seems like the event will continue for a further day as the final is yet to be played.

Spartax were the first to qualify for the final, while Wachan had a tough encounter and qualified through a penalty shootout.

This is Phase 4 of FNC, with the previous phases already taking place in Quetta, Lahore, and Islamabad. As per the format, the top 2 teams from all provinces and territories will compete against each other in the final phase of the FNC to crown the national champions.

>