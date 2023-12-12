Puma Set to End Israel Football Team’s Sponsorship

Puma, a renowned sports brand, will stop sponsoring Israel’s national football team after their deal ends next year, 2024.

The move wasn’t a hesitant one, as it was planned last year, and the company’s spokesperson said that the move is not related to consumer boycott calls against Israel amid the Gaza war.

Puma has faced boycott calls for many years over its brand alliance with the Israel Football Association (IFA), but such calls have intensified during Israel’s two-month offense in Gaza, which has killed thousands of Palestinians.

The spokesperson said Puma would soon announce deals with several new national teams, as part of its “fewer-bigger-better strategy”. The strategy aims to attract sporting countries which are more viable for Puma, rather than an organization such as IFA.

Puma first signed its contract with the IFA to provide kit to players in 2018, and ever since they have been facing the music. The company has faced boycott calls from activists, who say the IFA also includes teams based in Jewish-only settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

Earlier this week, Zara, a fashion company, pulled an advertising campaign from its website after it drew a backlash for appearing to mimic scenes of suffering in Gaza and sparked boycott calls from pro-Palestine activists. The world is slowly but steadily listening to the Palestinian cause and showing some action.