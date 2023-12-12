Turkish Referee Punched by Club President After Football Match

Turkish football executives suspended all leagues in the country after a referee was punched to the ground by a club president following a football match on Monday.

🚨Chaos in Turkey’s Super Lig match tonight🚨 The club president of Turkish side Ankaragucu storms onto the field and punches the referee after the opponent scored a 97th minute equalizer 😭 The ref receives a few kicks to the head and leaves the game with a swollen black eye.. pic.twitter.com/UV0752fPZI — Pub Football (@pubfootyus) December 12, 2023

Referee, Halil Umut Meler, was hit by MKE Ankaragucu president, Faruk Koca, when he ran onto the pitch after his team conceded a 97th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Caykur Rizespor.

“The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” Turkish FA [TFF] chairman, Mehmet Buyukeksi, told a news conference.

“This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football,” the chairman added.

The referee received multiple blows as he lay down on the pitch after the strong punch. He suffered injuries, including a minor fracture.

Türkiye’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spoke out after the shocking scenes. “I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Çaykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Penalties for the culprits will be discussed in the relevant decision-making committees starting on Tuesday. TFF added, “In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have begun to be implemented against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack. The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way.”

Meler, 37, is one of Turkey’s top referees and officiates international games for FIFA. He is also on UEFA’s elite referee list and recently refereed Celtic versus Lazio, last month.