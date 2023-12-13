Cricket Australia Defends Canberra Pitch After Mohammad Hafeez Criticism

Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nick Hockley, has issued a response to comments made by the Pakistan cricket team’s director, Mohammad Hafeez, regarding the pitch in Canberra where the national team participated in a four-day practice match against Prime Minister’s XI.

In a recent interview, Nick Hockley emphasized that the game offered a fantastic opportunity for the Pakistan team to acclimate themselves to the playing conditions.

Nick Hockley said, “The Prime Minister XI game presented a valuable opportunity for Pakistani batters to gain experience in Australian conditions. It’s unfortunate that the game couldn’t be completed due to significant weather disruptions overnight before the final day of play.”

Hockley proceeded to highlight the favorable aspects of the match, emphasizing the substantial scores achieved by both teams. These impressive totals are expected to serve as a significant confidence booster for the Pakistani side.

Hockley added, “We have witnessed two substantial scores from both sides. This series serves as excellent preparation and a confidence booster for the Pakistan side. The captain’s exceptional batting performance, scoring 200, was a testament to their skill and resilience.”

Hockley openly acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment on the field and lauded the impressive display by Pakistani fans during the T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne.

Furthermore, he expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming Pakistan series. Reflecting on the remarkable competitiveness observed during the teams’ last encounter in Pakistan, he emphasized the extraordinary nature of the experience.

Hockley also found inspiration in the incredible support demonstrated by Pakistani fans when their team reached the finals in the T20 World Cup last year.

Meanwhile, Hockley expressed confidence in receiving significant support from Pakistani fans throughout the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. He eagerly anticipated witnessing their enthusiastic presence in large numbers at the matches in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney.

He concluded by stating that the organizers would be delighted to see Pakistani fans in full force, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

Before Nick Hockley issued his statement, Mohammad Hafeez had expressed his discontent with the pitch provided during the match against the Prime Minister’s XI, labeling it as “the slowest pitch” ever encountered by a visiting side Down Under.