Benaud-Qadir Trophy Unveiled for Pakistan vs. Australia Test Series

The eagerly awaited first Test match between Pakistan and Australia begins tomorrow, and the Benaud-Qadir Trophy has been unveiled ahead of the opening clash.

Australian captain Pat Cummins and Pakistan’s newly appointed skipper Shan Masood posed together with the trophy named the Benaud-Qadir trophy.

Captains with the Benaud-Qadir Trophy 🏆©️ The first Test starts tomorrow 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/do5x6yJ4RQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2023

The Pakistani squad features some promising young talents, including players such as Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal, who will debut in tomorrow’s test match. The playing XI for tomorrow’s game has just been unveiled, revealing the inclusion of these exciting newcomers.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Imam-ul-Haq Abdullah Shafique Shan Masood (c) Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) Agha Salman Faheem Ashraf Aamer Jamal Shaheen Afridi Khurram Shahzad

In a parallel development, Australia also finalized their confirmed playing XI for tomorrow’s match. The formidable lineup includes cricket stalwarts like Warner, Smith, Starc, skipper Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Usman Khawaja.

The inclusion of these experienced players adds strength and stability to the Australian team for the upcoming challenge.

Australia Playing XI

David Warner Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith Travis Head Mitchell Marsh Alex Carey (wk) Mitchell Starc Pat Cummins (c) Nathon Lyon Josh Hazelwood

The inaugural match of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy featuring Pakistan and host Australia is scheduled to kick off tomorrow at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Pakistani fans are eagerly anticipating a stellar performance from Shan Masood, not just with the bat but also in terms of leadership, as they hope he can lead the team effectively and pose a formidable challenge to the host team.

Match Timings