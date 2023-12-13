Australia Announces a Very Strong Playing XI for First Test Against Pakistan

Australia’s World Cup hero and middle-order batter, Travis Head has been reappointed Test vice-captain ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, starting tomorrow in Perth.

According to the details, Head has been appointed co-vice captain alongside Steve Smith, with Smith retaining the primary role as the preferred option to assume the captaincy in Cummins’ absence.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has unveiled the playing XI for tomorrow’s Test against Pakistan in Perth, with no surprise inclusions.

Australia Playing XI

David Warner Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith Travis Head Mitchell Marsh Alex Carey (wk) Mitchell Starc Pat Cummins (c) Nathon Lyon Josh Hazelwood

There is just one change to the most recent side that played in the Ashes finale in August at The Oval, with the fit-again off-spinner Nathan Lyon returning in place of Todd Murphy.

Fresh off leading Australia to World Cup glory last month, the formidable trio of pace bowlers comprising Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will reunite to make life tough for Pakistan.

Amidst the build-up to this match, David Warner, who had been under the spotlight regarding his place in the team, is slated to open the batting.