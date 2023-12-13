Google Loses Major Court Case Against Fortnite Creator Epic Games

In a significant legal victory for Epic Games, the District Court of Northern California ruled in their favor in a long-standing case against Google.

The jury found that Google holds monopoly power in the markets for Android app distribution and in-app billing services. This court ruling arrived three years after Epic Games first lodged its complaint.

The dispute originated when Epic Games’ popular title, Fortnite, was taken off the Play Store. This removal was a response to Epic Games circumventing Google’s fees on in-app purchases, often called the “Google tax.”

ALSO READ Epic Games Fires Nearly 1,000 Employees

Epic Games said in a press release:

Today’s verdict is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world. It proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition and reduce innovation.

The District Court of Northern California has yet to specify the actions that will be taken against Google following its recent ruling. It is anticipated that the court will begin devising remedies in January. Google quickly responded to the trial’s outcome, which favored Epic Games, indicating a clear intention to appeal the decision.

ALSO READ Epic Games Fined $500 Million for Stealing Data and Tricking Children Using Fortnite

Wilson White, Google’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Executive said:

We plan to challenge the verdict. Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store and app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem

Back in 2020, the mobile edition of Fortnite was removed from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Epic Games had previously brought a similar lawsuit against Apple, citing the same issues it had with Google. While the court ultimately sided with Apple in that case, it did mandate that Apple allow for a third-party in-app payment system.