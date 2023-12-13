Google’s Top Searches of 2023 Prove Pakistan’s Cricket Craze

Google search trends of 2023 have provided a strong perspective on the enduring connection between Pakistan and cricket, as several cricket-related topics ranked highly in Pakistan.

In 2023, cricket continued to hold a paramount position in the hearts of Pakistanis, as reflected in the top trending searches throughout the year. Major cricket tournaments, including the Pakistan Super League, Cricket World Cup, Asia Cup 2023, Indian Premier League, and Ashes, claimed the top spots in search queries, underscoring the unwavering enthusiasm for the sport.

Searches not only revolved around established players but also showcased a keen interest in emerging talents such as Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, and Haseebullah Khan. Noteworthy performances by Glenn Maxwell, Shubman Gill, and Usman Khan in the Cricket World Cup elevated their search rankings. Notably absent from the list of most searched players was former captain Babar Azam, who was missing from the list last year as well.

Turning to match searches, the top three sought-after encounters were Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, and Pakistan vs Australia. These matches, known for their intensity and competition, captured the audience’s attention. Other notable searches included India vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs Netherlands (twice), India vs Pakistan, Australia vs England, India vs Australia, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, and England vs Pakistan.