Naseem Shah’s Brother Hurts Afghanistan in Big Win Over Rivals in U19 Asia Cup

In a remarkable follow-up to their memorable triumph against India in the previous game, Pakistan secured a resounding victory in their last group match of the U19 Asia Cup against Afghanistan U19.

Afghanistan U19 won the toss and elected to field, inviting Pakistan to bat first. The Green Shirts posted a competitive total of 303 runs before being bowled out.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI for First Test Against Australia

Openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan orchestrated a formidable partnership, amassing 115 runs. Shamyl contributed 75 runs, while Shahzaib scored an impressive 79 later on.

Following their dismissals, Riaz Ullah played a pivotal role, adding crucial runs with a score of 73. However, the remaining batters failed to make substantial contributions, leading to Pakistan’s total of 303 runs in 48 overs.

In response, Afghanistan U19 had a nightmarish start, losing five wickets early with just 100 runs on the board. Numan Shah steadied the innings with a resilient 54, but no other batter managed to surpass the 50-run mark.

Ubaid Shah, the younger brother of Naseem Shah, showcased a bowling style reminiscent of his elder sibling, claiming three crucial wickets. Tayyab Arif also took three wickets, while Amir Hassan and Shamyl Hussain secured one each. Khubaib Khalil contributed with two wickets as Afghanistan U19 was bowled out for 220 runs in 48.4 overs.

The comparison between Ubaid Shah and his elder brother Naseem Shah has gained traction, especially due to their similar bowling styles and a knack for taking crucial wickets.

ALSO READ Big Appointment in IPC Ministry Signals End of Zaka Ashraf’s Tenure in PCB

Pakistan emerged victorious by 83 runs against Afghanistan, maintaining their unbeaten record in the U19 Asia Cup.