Law-GAT Announced: Eligibility, Exam Date, and How to Register

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the schedule of the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law – GAT), which is necessary for enrolment as an advocate with a Bar Council.

HEC has opened registration for the upcoming Law- GAT, which is slated to be held on January 7, 2024. Here are all the details about the test:

Eligibility, Test Type, and Curriculum

Individuals who have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Law or equivalent from an institute recognized by HEC or Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) are eligible to apply.

The test will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Applicants can download the revised curriculum of Law GAT here.

Deadline for Online Registration

The last date to register yourself online is December 25, 2023. The registration portal will be open until 4 PM.

Date of Test and How to Register

The test is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024. Those who intend to take the test can register themselves by visiting the HEC’s website.