A Stastical Comparison of Pakistani Batters in Squad for Australia Test Series

The highly challenging Test series for the Pakistan cricket team has commenced in Perth, marking the beginning of a three-match Test series against Australia. The Green Shirts are set to face tough competition in challenging Australian conditions.

The crucial question looming is how the Pakistani batters will face the formidable and destructive bowling attack of Australia, especially in their home conditions. The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan test team, Shan Masood, faces the challenge of not only contributing exceptional runs with the bat but also excelling in his leadership role, drawing from his past successes in first-class cricket.

Masood’s track record in first-class cricket suggests he has the potential to deliver stellar performances both as a batsman and as a captain. The real test, however, lies in replicating that success at the international level, especially against the formidable Australian bowling lineup.

Batters like Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, and Abdullah Shafique are set to experience the challenging Australian conditions for the first time, and their ability to adapt will play a crucial role in Pakistan’s overall performance.

Taking a closer look at the first-class batting statistics and performances of these Pakistani batters reveals a commendable track record. Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, and Abdullah Shafique have displayed exceptional skills and consistency in the domestic circuit, earning them the opportunity to represent Pakistan at the international level.

Pakistani batters’ performance in first-class cricket

Player Matches Innings Not Out Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s Shan Masood 160 275 13 10,497 239 40.06 53.37 25 47 Babar Azam 86 143 14 5,824 266 45.14 55.91 12 38 Saud Shakeel 68 113 17 5,152 208* 53.66 50.40 17 24 Imam-ul-Haq 74 128 18 4,536 202* 41.23 46.09 11 23 Abdullah Shafique 27 44 4 2,384 232 59.60 50.78 9 8 Agha Salman 86 151 15 5,554 169 40.83 59.72 16 27 Sarfaraz Ahmed 181 281 52 9,722 213* 42.45 70.26 16 66 Mohammad Rizwan 113 172 29 6,188 224 43.27 53.49 13 31 Faheem Ashraf 75 112 13 2,992 147 30.22 62.80 4 14 Saim Ayub 14 26 3 1,069 203 46.47 70.00 3 3

Looking at Sarfaraz Ahmed’s numbers, he has a remarkable record in first-class cricket, having participated in 181 matches and maintaining an impressive average of 42.45. In comparison, the newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Test team, Shan Masood, has played 160 matches, slightly fewer than Sarfraz, with an average of 40.06. Despite playing fewer matches, Shan has amassed a substantial total of 10,497 runs, surpassing Sarfaraz Ahmed’s tally of 9,722 runs.

It must be remembered that Sarfaraz Ahmed brings a wealth of experience, including exposure to Australian conditions, making him a valuable asset for Pakistan in the upcoming Test series. His proficiency in batting further enhances his potential contribution to the team’s performance, adding depth and skill to Pakistan’s lineup in challenging conditions.

When considering Imam-ul-Haq’s performance in Test international cricket, it’s notable that he may not have accumulated the highest run count, however, his first-class cricket record, marked by a formidable highest score of 202 not out, is certainly commendable. In contrast, emerging talent Saud Shakeel boasts an impressive track record in first-class cricket, amassing a total of 5,152 runs compared to Imam’s 4,536. What adds intrigue to this comparison is Saud’s achievement in fewer matches; he played 68 matches while Imam participated in 74.

The essence of this comparison becomes more intriguing when we delve into Saud Shakeel’s exceptional talent, highlighted by an impressive average and the highest score of 208 not out. Despite playing fewer matches, Saud seems to have established himself as a promising force in batting.

Imam-ul-Haq will face a significant challenge as an opener, especially against the strong Australian bowling attack. The contrast in their first-class performances raises questions about Imam’s standing compared to the burgeoning talent of Saud Shakeel, making their strengths and weaknesses crucial factors to watch in upcoming matches.

Former captain Babar Azam hasn’t been as prominent in the domestic circuit, having played only 86 first-class matches before entering international cricket. He boasts a highest score of 266 at an average of 45.14. However, emerging talents like Abdullah Shafique and Agha Salman have been noteworthy in domestic cricket. Agha Salman’s stats, in comparison to Abdullah’s, reveal a considerable gap in terms of matches played and runs scored.

In the case of Mohammad Rizwan, although he trails behind Sarfaraz Ahmed in terms of batting average. Notably, Faheem Ashraf, known as a bowling all-rounder, has showcased his batting prowess in first-class cricket, registering four centuries in 75 matches.

Contrastingly, the emerging talent Saim Ayub has made a significant impact in just 14 matches, boasting an impressive average of 46.47, including a double hundred. He is expected to be a focal point in the upcoming Australia test series, showcasing his skills on the international stage.

ALSO READ A Look at First Class Stats of Pakistan’s Bowlers Ahead of Australia Test Series

Pakistan has historically struggled to secure a test series win in Australia, despite having strong teams in the past. Although some batters have delivered commendable performances down under, the series victory has remained elusive. All eyes are now on Shan Masood, who will be leading the team in the upcoming series. There is anticipation and curiosity surrounding his leadership, with hopes that he can guide Pakistan to a historic Test series win in Australia.