‘Shah United’: Twitter Reacts to Islamabad Signing Naseem Shah and Brothers

The anticipation for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 reached new heights following the recently concluded PSL 9 draft. The excitement soared as Islamabad United made a notable move by adding Naseem Shah and his two brothers to their roster.
This unexpected development has added a unique and intriguing dynamic to the upcoming PSL season, creating a buzz among cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.
The two-time champions, Islamabad United, recently added Naseem Shah’s brothers, Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah, to their roster, creating a trio humorously labeled “Shah United.”
Shah United.
🚨 🤝 Brotherly Reunion at #ISLU!
Thrilled to welcome HUNAIN SHAH, the talented brother of Naseem Shah, into our squad.
🚨 🤝 Brotherly Reunion at #ISLU!

Thrilled to welcome HUNAIN SHAH, the talented brother of Naseem Shah, into our squad.
Meanwhile, fans of Islamabad United wholeheartedly embraced this outstanding selection, earning accolades not only from their supporters but also from others.
The playful trend of referring to the team as ‘Sah United’ has become a social media sensation, gaining widespread attention and going viral.
Congratulations shah family 😂
Shah Trio 🔥🔥🔥❤
Ghar mein larai na hoo jaie. Hunain ko kion khilaya, Ubaid ko kion nahi!
Someone mockingly and humorously remarked, “There’s bound to be a brawl over why Hunain played while Ubaid won’t.”
Islamabad United selected Naseem Shah from the Platinum category, while his two brothers, Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah, were chosen from the Emerging category in yesterday’s draft.
Islamabad United Squad
- Platinum: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox
- Diamond: Imad Wasim (Mentor), Azam Khan, Tymal Mills
- Gold: Alex Hales, Faheem Ashraf, Colin Munro
- Silver: Rumman Raees, Shahab Khan, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram
- Emerging: Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah
- Supplementary: Tom Curran
It should be noted that Naseem Shah had previously been traded from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United before the PSL 9 draft took place.
Imad Wasim has also been traded from Karachi Kings to Islamabad United in exchange for Hasan Ali, who has been traded to Karachi Kings.
Ubaid Shah is currently showcasing his talents in the U19 Asia Cup, where he demonstrated exceptional bowling skills by picking three crucial wickets against Afghanistan, contributing significantly to the team’s victory.
The upcoming PSL 9 promises to be a blockbuster event, with just two months left before it starts. The addition of Naseem Shah’s brothers adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament. Now that the PSL 9 draft is concluded, all franchises have successfully picked their best players for their respective teams. The eagerly anticipated PSL 9 is expected to kick off from February 8 to March 24.