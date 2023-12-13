A Look at First Class Stats of Pakistan’s Bowlers Ahead of Australia Test Series

The Pakistan cricket team is geared up for an intense three-match Test series set to kick off tomorrow in Perth against the formidable host side.

The recently appointed captain, Shan Masood, is set to lead the team this time, and the Pakistan Test squad has introduced some surprise additions, particularly in the bowling department, with the inclusion of promising young stars.

While Pakistan’s bowling attack has historically been reliable, recent years have seen a perceived weakening of its strength compared to the formidable attacks of the past. The infusion of new and young bowlers into the squad presents a potential challenge for the Australian batters in the upcoming Test series.

Before delving into the anticipated challenges for the Australian team, it is crucial to closely look at the overall performance in first-class cricket of the Pakistani bowlers who have earned a spot in the recent squad for the Test series against Australia.

First-class performance of Pakistan’s fast bowlers

Player Matches Innings Wickets BBI BBM Average Economy 4w 5w/10w Shaheen Afridi 36 62 145 8/39 10/94 24.77 3.12 12 5/1 Hasan Ali 78 135 313 8/107 11/94 24.60 3.29 13 18/4 Aamer Jamal 28 45 76 8/120 8/120 32.57 3.63 1 3/0 Mir Hamza 106 91 418 7/59 12/137 22.47 2.90 15 29/7 Khurram Shahzad 45 76 136 6/23 10/78 29.24 3.55 3 5/1 Faheem Ashraf 75 129 175 6/65 9/115 31.25 3.10 3 7/0

Mir Hamza has participated in the most number of first-class cricket matches, surpassing other Pakistani fast bowlers in both wickets taken, and boasts the best average bowling record. Following closely is Hasan Ali, with 78 matches and 313 wickets at an impressive average of 3.29. Although both bowlers present a strong case for consideration, Mir Hamza’s extensive experience positions him as a valuable asset for the national team, particularly in Test series on Australian soil.

Contrastingly, Shaheen Afridi is anticipated to be a key bowler in the Australian Test series. Despite his lower number of first-class matches (36), his international cricket experience has contributed significantly to his development. When he joined the Pakistan team, he may not have been as visible in first-class cricket compared to other bowlers, but his international exposure has added to his skill set.

Khurram Shahzad has exhibited an impressive performance in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, making his inclusion in the squad a commendable decision by the Pakistan cricket selectors. Despite playing fewer matches, he has a magnificent first-class cricket record. In contrast, Aamer Jamal, also part of the Test squad, has a pretty average performance in first-class cricket compared to Khurram Shahzad.

Faheem Ashraf is renowned for his batting prowess and serves as an all-rounder. While he maintains a decent record in first-class cricket, it falls short when compared to Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad in certain aspects.

Let’s take a deeper into the first-class records of the spinners selected in the Pakistan test squad.

First-class performance of Pakistan’s spinners

Player Matches Innings Wickets BBI BBM Average Economy 4w 5w/10w Abrar Ahmed 22 41 121 7/114 11/63 27.92 3.35 8 9/3 Noman Ali 115 187 394 9/71 12/114 26.92 2.84 18 27/6

Both Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed are spin options, with the former boasting plenty of first-class cricket experience compared to Abrar. However, it’s worth noting that spinners may face challenges in Australian conditions, known for favoring fast bowlers. Noman Ali holds an impressive record in first-class cricket in contrast to Abrar.

With the first Test set to commence tomorrow, all eyes are eagerly watching the young players to see if they can replicate their skills from first-class cricket. Fans are hopeful that these players will deliver strong performances, and anticipation is high for positive results in the upcoming Test series.