Here’s When Matric and Intermediate Exams Will Begin in Punjab

Punjab’s education boards have officially unveiled the schedule for the upcoming matric and intermediate examinations.

According to the recently released notification, matric exams are slated to commence on March 1, 2024, while intermediate exams are scheduled to kick off on April 15, 2024.

The education boards across Punjab have collectively issued this notification, providing students and educational stakeholders with crucial information about the examination timeline.

In a related development, the deadline for submitting admission forms for matric annual examination 2024 at the normal fee has been extended. As per the latest update, the new submission deadline is December 22nd.

ALSO READ Balochistan Announces Winter Vacation Schedule for Schools and Colleges

For those who opt to submit their forms with a double fee, the extended deadline is January 5, 2024. Meanwhile, individuals choosing to submit with a triple fee have until January 13, 2024, to complete the admission process.

Students are advised to take note of these revised deadlines to ensure a smooth and timely registration process for the upcoming examinations.