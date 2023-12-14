Balochistan Announces Winter Vacation Schedule for Schools and Colleges

Balochistan’s caretaker government has announced winter vacation for educational institutions situated in the province’s winter zones.

The official notification states the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in these areas for an extensive 76-day period, spanning from 16 December 2023 to 29 February 2023.

Simultaneously, the northern parts of Balochistan grapple with the relentless wave of a severe cold spell, with nighttime temperatures plummeting below freezing in many areas.

The local meteorological department anticipates precipitation, including rain, in various regions of Balochistan, encompassing the provincial capital, Quetta, starting today.

As the winter break takes effect, residents and students in these cold-stricken areas brace themselves for an extended break amid the challenging weather conditions, while the forecasted rain brings a mixed blessing of potential relief and added challenges to the province.