Balochistan Announces Winter Vacation Schedule for Schools and Colleges

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 14, 2023 | 11:11 am

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Balochistan’s caretaker government has announced winter vacation for educational institutions situated in the province’s winter zones.

The official notification states the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in these areas for an extensive 76-day period, spanning from 16 December 2023 to 29 February 2023.

ALSO READ

Simultaneously, the northern parts of Balochistan grapple with the relentless wave of a severe cold spell, with nighttime temperatures plummeting below freezing in many areas.

The local meteorological department anticipates precipitation, including rain, in various regions of Balochistan, encompassing the provincial capital, Quetta, starting today.

ALSO READ

As the winter break takes effect, residents and students in these cold-stricken areas brace themselves for an extended break amid the challenging weather conditions, while the forecasted rain brings a mixed blessing of potential relief and added challenges to the province.

ProPK Staff

lens

Naimal Khawar Spills The Beans on Relationship With Hamza Ali Abbasi
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>