Punjab Announces Winter Vacation for Schools, Colleges, and Universities

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has announced winter vacations across the province.

The caretaker CM took to his X account to make the announcement. As per Mohsin Naqvi, all the educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed from December 18 until December 31.

Additionally, the caretaker CM announced that no restrictions will be imposed during the upcoming weekend due to the improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The decision was taken during a meeting held under the CM, and attended by experts and government officials.

With less traffic on the roads due to the closure of educational institutes across Punjab, AQI is expected to significantly improve during the last couple of weeks of December.

Earlier, Sindh had also announced winter vacations for all the educational institutes of the province. In a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, the government announced winter holidays from December 22 to December 31.