Punjab Announces Winter Vacation for Schools, Colleges, and Universities

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 1, 2023 | 10:29 am

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has announced winter vacations across the province.

The caretaker CM took to his X account to make the announcement. As per Mohsin Naqvi, all the educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed from December 18 until December 31.

ALSO READ

Additionally, the caretaker CM announced that no restrictions will be imposed during the upcoming weekend due to the improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The decision was taken during a meeting held under the CM, and attended by experts and government officials.

ALSO READ

With less traffic on the roads due to the closure of educational institutes across Punjab, AQI is expected to significantly improve during the last couple of weeks of December.

Earlier, Sindh had also announced winter vacations for all the educational institutes of the province. In a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, the government announced winter holidays from December 22 to December 31.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

‘The Student’: Sebastian Stan Stars as Donald Trump in Hollywood Biopic
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Hawk’s Melbourne’
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>