How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia First Test Live

Pakistan men’s cricket team has begun its Test tour of Australia. They played the first day of the 3-match Test series today, 14 December 2023.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first, posting 346 runs for the loss of 5 wickets at the end of day 1.

Aussie opener David Warner continued his legacy of scoring big against Pakistan, as he top-scored with 164 runs. His innings included a couple of missed chances (two catches and a stumping), as his time at the crease could’ve been cut short if Pakistan held onto them.

Usman Khawaja and Travis Head scored steady 40s which helped Australia cross the 300-run mark.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, and Khurram Shahzad picked a wicket each. Debutant Aamir Jamal was the most successful out of the five bowlers, as he took the wickets of David Warner and Travis Head.

Fellow debutant Khurram Shahzad took the prized wicket of Steven Smith, thus making it his first Test wicket.

The play will continue tomorrow when Day 2 starts at 7:20 M (Pakistan time). Pakistan will look to bundle out Australia before the 400-run mark, as the current score is already a competitive one.

How To Watch?

The 3-match Test series will be live-streamed on multiple platforms available in Pakistan: