Fatima Sana Steals the Spotlight as Pakistan Loses by Just 1 Wicket to New Zealand

In a nail-biting encounter, the Pakistan women’s cricket team experienced a heart-wrenching defeat, losing by just one wicket to New Zealand in the thrilling 2nd One Day International.

After winning the toss, New Zealand chose to field, inviting Pakistan to bat first. However, Pakistan’s batting performance fell short as they were bowled out for just 220 runs in 50 overs. Captain Fatima Sana played a captain’s innings, scoring an unbeaten 90.

No other Pakistani batter managed to score 50 runs, but Natalia Pervaiz played a crucial innings, contributing 39 runs.

In response, the New Zealand women’s batting started strongly but experienced a collapse in the middle, losing 9 wickets for 208 runs. Eventually, they managed to finish the chase in 48.5 overs.

Ghulam Fatima delivered an impressive bowling performance, taking 4 wickets for 47 runs in her 10 overs.

With this defeat, Pakistan lost the series 2-0 with one more match to go in the series. Pakistan won the T20I series against New Zealand by 2-1.