Ahmed Shehzad Says He Will Never Play in the PSL Again

Pakistan men’s cricket team batter, Ahmed Shehzad has called it quits regarding his Pakistan Super League career.

Shehzad expressed his disappointment over not being picked in the draft but said that he trusts Allah’s plan in terms of his future.

The right-hand opener conveyed that he tries his hardest to perform in the domestic circuit so that the PSL franchises select him, but it looks like he is being neglected over ‘inferior’ players.

Shehzad said that his supporters will get to know very soon why he is not being made a part of the PSL.

The selfie king has decided to part ways with the league, as he said that he won’t be representing any of the six franchises in the upcoming PSLs. He has taken this decision keeping in mind his self-respect.

He thanked his supporters for their continued support during the tough times. Shehzad said that he will never let his moral guard down, even if it costs him his place in the major franchises.

He ended the message with a patriotic call of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and left the cricket community confused regarding what he’ll say in the upcoming days which would make the audience know the reason why he isn’t being picked.