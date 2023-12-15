Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Aamer Jamal Shuts Critics With 6-Wicket Haul on Debut Against Australia

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 12:09 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Aamer Jamal achieved a remarkable feat by securing a five-wicket haul against Australia on day 2 of the first Test, thereby becoming the 14th Pakistani player to do it on his debut.

On day two of the Perth Test, Aamer delivered an impressive performance, claiming 6 wickets for 111 runs, contributing significantly to Australia being bowled out for 487 just moments after the lunch break.

ALSO READ

Khurram Shahzad, making his debut for Pakistan, also showcased an impressive performance by claiming two wickets. Additionally, Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf got a wicket each, contributing to a well-rounded bowling effort by the Pakistani team.

David Warner led the charge for the hosts, showcasing his batting prowess with an impressive score of 164 runs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh contributed significantly with a brisk innings, notching up a quick-fire 90 runs.

ALSO READ

The last occasion on which Pakistan emerged victorious in a Test match Down Under dates back to late 1995, a time when nearly half of the current Pakistani squad had yet to be born. In this challenging series in Australia, they confront the formidable reigning world Test champions.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>