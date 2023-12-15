Aamer Jamal Shuts Critics With 6-Wicket Haul on Debut Against Australia

Aamer Jamal achieved a remarkable feat by securing a five-wicket haul against Australia on day 2 of the first Test, thereby becoming the 14th Pakistani player to do it on his debut.

On day two of the Perth Test, Aamer delivered an impressive performance, claiming 6 wickets for 111 runs, contributing significantly to Australia being bowled out for 487 just moments after the lunch break.

Khurram Shahzad, making his debut for Pakistan, also showcased an impressive performance by claiming two wickets. Additionally, Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf got a wicket each, contributing to a well-rounded bowling effort by the Pakistani team.

David Warner led the charge for the hosts, showcasing his batting prowess with an impressive score of 164 runs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh contributed significantly with a brisk innings, notching up a quick-fire 90 runs.

The last occasion on which Pakistan emerged victorious in a Test match Down Under dates back to late 1995, a time when nearly half of the current Pakistani squad had yet to be born. In this challenging series in Australia, they confront the formidable reigning world Test champions.