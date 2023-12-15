Lahore’s First Female CTO Announces Special Driving Centers for Women

Lahore’s first female Chief Traffic Officer, Ammara Athar, has announced the establishment of special centers dedicated to teaching women how to drive cars and motorcycles.

This initiative, announced by the Lahore Traffic Police on their official Twitter handle, aims to boost confidence and independence among women in the city.

The announcement comes in the wake of recent reports highlighting the challenges faced by women drivers in Lahore. According to a study, about 80% of women driving on Lahore’s roads failed their driving tests, underscoring the need for better training facilities.

Additionally, Lahore Police had previously expressed intentions to double the fines for driving without a license, emphasizing the importance of proper driving education.

The Lahore Traffic Police’s decision to open new driving centers is also aligned with the city’s recent expansion of driving license test spots. With four new spots introduced, the focus on women-specific centers is expected to provide a safe and supportive environment for female learners.

This initiative is not just about teaching driving skills; it’s about fostering self-reliance and confidence in women, enabling them to navigate the roads of Lahore more safely and independently. This initiative is expected to encourage more women to take up driving.

The locations and other details about these driving centers are yet to be revealed.