Lahore High Court Orders Work From Home for Offices

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 3:21 pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the Punjab government to make work from home necessary twice a week amid the ongoing smog.

During the hearing of environment-related petitions on Friday, Justice Shahid Karim of LHC directed the officials to issue a notification in this regard within a week.

Furthermore, the caretaker government also drew the court’s ire for ignoring its order regarding the closure of schools every Saturday. Additionally, the LHC judge expressed his displeasure over the government’s practice of targeting the business community to hide its incompetence.

It should be recalled that last month, the provincial apex court ordered all government and private offices to allow work from home for two days a week.

However, no official notification has been issued to comply with the court’s orders. Meanwhile, other measures such as market closures and early cafe shutdowns have been enforced effectively.

Moreover, heavy fines have also been imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles across the province.

>