Leading the Digital Frontier: Spotlight on Pakistan’s 5 Major IT Companies

Information Technology (IT) has been the buzzword in Pakistan for quite some time now. For some, it is the go-to industry to make a career, and for others, it is the most popular business idea. The number of IT firms in Pakistan is increasing at a rapid pace, but do all of them make the mark?

In this article, we have named the top 5 IT companies which contribute significantly in Pakistan’s IT exports and can be termed as the notable players in the industry. These companies offer multiple services, some of which are even beyond the use case of local companies and are tailored according to the needs of foreign companies only.

Systems Limited

Systems Limited is a globally recognized IT software solution company offering state-of-the-art professional services and BPO offerings in the technology landscape. Established in 1977, the company has positioned itself as the top IT Company in Pakistan and provides computing strategies and solutions to Government and Private Organizations. Systems Limited is a global leader in delivering the finest business applications to a comprehensive list of clients from diverse industries that includes several names from the Fortune 500.

With more than four decades of industry expertise as the country’s leading software house, they excel in Digital Transformation, Cloud, Digital, and Data. They have accomplished projects in the US, Europe, Pakistan, the Middle East, and Africa.

Systems Limited strategizes and innovates with cutting-edge tech and industry best practices that empower customers to modernize legacy systems and transform into competitive business players. On a global landscape, they have proven themselves as a driving force in leading market segments spanning multiple regions and continue to build a strong and winning culture that fortifies its strength as the #1 IT exporter in Pakistan.

Gaditek

Gaditek is a technology powerhouse created in 2008. Their Disrupt.com Group companies operate in six industries and serve customers in over 150+ countries. From starting as a Web Development services provider, Gaditek, over the past few years, ha successfully expanded its portfolio of services to include Mobile Apps Development, Digital Marketing, Cloud & Security, and Business Intelligence.

The company has spread and proven its quality on numerous diversified local and foreign projects. The popular brands under the same umbrella include Savyour, webAffinity, SquatWolf, Zignaly, Pure, and Disrupt.

10 Pearls

10Pearls was founded in 2004 by brothers Imran and Zeeshan Aftab. What began as a two-person operation is now a global business with offices in the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, United Kingdom, Pakistan, and Peru. Since its inception, 10Pearls has been a “double bottom line” company created to deliver superior services and make a difference in the world.

The founders understood first-hand how good jobs could change entire communities, particularly in emerging countries. The value of high-paying jobs was evident in the enriched lives of families, creating a ripple effect throughout an entire community.

10Pearls is helping startups and enterprises alike to compete in the digital age while investing heavily in the wellbeing and training of offshore teams. Their core strength is helping businesses with product design, development, and technology acceleration.

ProByte

ProByte Pvt. Ltd is an IT services and strategy consultation firm trusted by countless businesses around the globe. They offer game-changing results and turnkey solutions to complex technical challenges; all ensured through streamlined delivery and management processes. In 2022, ProByte managed to expand its roots to UAE. Currently, the company is aiming to go beyond the horizon and spread its wings across the globe.

As a digital transformation consultancy firm, ProByte strives to untangle multifaceted challenges organizations regularly face using legacy and emerging technologies. Besides having prominent accolades to its name, ProByte has also worked with state-owned departments of countries, which also includes the Qatar Embassy, for their CRM application.

ProByte has a global team of writers, project managers, software engineers, developers, sales experts, designers, and marketers, all coming together to learn, grow, and achieve excellence for their clients, which is another reason why the company is one of the Top IT services exporters of Pakistan.

Through the integration of smart technology and innovative digital solutions, they ensure work integrity and efficient delivery. Their motto of working with the client, not for the client, enables them to go above and beyond. The organization firmly believes in building work ownership and playing around with exceptional software ideas.

Cubix

Founded by Salman Lakhani, Cubix started its journey in 2008 with a team of seven people. Today, it has grown into a full-cycle, mobile-first software development company, with one of the highest team satisfaction in the industry, independent analyst recognition, and an ever-growing list of clients. The company’s reputable clientele includes Estee Lauder, Clinique, Engro, Swatch Group, Politico, and OOMCO. They are on a mission to help equip startups with modern technologies.

Their expertise lies in digital product development, design, quality, and innovation. Cubix’s ambition to help businesses become competitive with the power of digital innovation has enabled it to become one of the prominent players in Pakistan’s IT industry.

One of Cubix’s star projects is the MicroPets Runner. MicroPets Runner is a classic side-scrolling runner game that allows users to proceed with their game character (a MicroPets NFT product), picking up coins (to earn rewards) on their way past monsters and obstacles. They specialize in game and app development, making them stand out from the competition in the local market.