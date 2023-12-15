PTA Takes Action Against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Lahore

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a franchisee of a mobile phone company in Lahore.

This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, 13 BVS devices and a laptop were seized as evidence, and one person was apprehended on the premises by the FIA team. FIA is currently investigating the matter further. Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

The raid is part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of illegal issuance of SIMs.