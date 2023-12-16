Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s Lahore Qalandars’ Squad for PSL 9

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 1:35 pm

The winners of consecutive PSL titles Lahore Qalandars are set to make their mark in the PSL 9. Despite the potential setback of missing top spinner Rashid Khan due to injury, Lahore Qalandars have strategically put together a well-rounded squad for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Captain Shaheen Afridi takes the lead in the Platinum category, supported by explosive opener Fakhar Zaman and the South African batting sensation Rassie van der Dussen.

Moving to the Diamond category, the team features the pace prowess of Haris Rauf, the game-changing all-rounder David Wiese, and the reliable Sahibzada Farhan. These players bring a mix of skills to the team, ensuring a balanced and dynamic performance on the field.

In the Gold category, Lahore Qalandars have added the Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza, along with the talented batter Abdullah Shafique and young pacer Zaman Khan. The Silver category includes players like Mirza Tahir Baig, the potentially sidelined Rashid Khan, and England’s Dan Lawrence.

Focusing on emerging talents, Syed Faridoun Mehmood and Jahandad Khan join the team, promising to contribute to Lahore Qalandars’ future success. Moreover, Supplementary picks include Shai Hope and Kamran Ghulam adding depth to the squad, providing additional options and resilience.

Player Name Category
Shaheen Afridi Platinum
Fakhar Zaman Platinum
Rassie van der Dussen Platinum
Haris Rauf (BA) Diamond
David Wiese Diamond
Sahibzada Farhan Diamond
Sikandar Raza Gold
Abdullah Shafique Gold
Zaman Khan Gold
Mirza Tahir Baig (demotion) Silver
Rashid Khan Silver
Dan Lawrence Silver
Syed Faridoun Mehmood Emerging
Jahandad Khan Emerging
Shai Hope Supplementary
Kamran Ghulam Supplementary

>