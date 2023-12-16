Here’s Lahore Qalandars’ Squad for PSL 9

The winners of consecutive PSL titles Lahore Qalandars are set to make their mark in the PSL 9. Despite the potential setback of missing top spinner Rashid Khan due to injury, Lahore Qalandars have strategically put together a well-rounded squad for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Captain Shaheen Afridi takes the lead in the Platinum category, supported by explosive opener Fakhar Zaman and the South African batting sensation Rassie van der Dussen.

Moving to the Diamond category, the team features the pace prowess of Haris Rauf, the game-changing all-rounder David Wiese, and the reliable Sahibzada Farhan. These players bring a mix of skills to the team, ensuring a balanced and dynamic performance on the field.

In the Gold category, Lahore Qalandars have added the Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza, along with the talented batter Abdullah Shafique and young pacer Zaman Khan. The Silver category includes players like Mirza Tahir Baig, the potentially sidelined Rashid Khan, and England’s Dan Lawrence.

Focusing on emerging talents, Syed Faridoun Mehmood and Jahandad Khan join the team, promising to contribute to Lahore Qalandars’ future success. Moreover, Supplementary picks include Shai Hope and Kamran Ghulam adding depth to the squad, providing additional options and resilience.