Here’s Peshawar Zalmi’s Squad for PSL 9

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 1:11 pm

Under the skilled captaincy of Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi has carefully assembled a dynamic squad geared up for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. Babar Azam, a talented leader, anchors the team’s Platinum category alongside West Indies’ powerhouse Rovman Powell and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed, forming a formidable trio.

In the Diamond category, the team showcases emerging opener Saim Ayub, the explosive Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and the hard-hitting Asif Ali, providing a balanced mix of youth and experience. Moving on to the Gold picks, Peshawar Zalmi has secured the promising wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Haris, pacer Amer Jamal, and the talents of Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, bolstering their squad with varied skills.

The Silver category introduces a group of diverse players, including Khurram Shehzad, English southpaw Daniel Mousley, Umair Afridi, Arif Yaqoob, and pacer Salman Irshad. This blend adds depth and versatility to the team’s composition.

Recognizing and fostering emerging talent, talented batter Haseebullah Khan and U-19 sensation Mohammad Zeeshan make their mark in the Emerging category, contributing to the team’s focus on youth development. Supplementary picks South African star Lungi Ngidi and young Mehran Mumtaz further enhance Peshawar Zalmi’s roster, providing additional depth and options.

Player Name Category
Babar Azam Platinum
Rovman Powell Platinum
Noor Ahmed Platinum
Saim Ayub Diamond
Tom Kohler-Cadmore Diamond
Asif Ali Diamond
Mohammad Haris (BA) Gold
Aamer Jamal Gold
Naveen-ul-Haq Gold
Khurram Shehzad Silver
Daniel Mousley Silver
Umair Afridi Silver
Arif Yaqoob Silver
Salman Irshad (Retained using Right-to-Match card) Silver
Haseebullah Khan Emerging
Mohammad Zeeshan Emerging
Lungi Ngidi Supplementary
Mehran Mumtaz Supplementary

>