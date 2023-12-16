Here’s Peshawar Zalmi’s Squad for PSL 9

Under the skilled captaincy of Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi has carefully assembled a dynamic squad geared up for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. Babar Azam, a talented leader, anchors the team’s Platinum category alongside West Indies’ powerhouse Rovman Powell and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed, forming a formidable trio.

In the Diamond category, the team showcases emerging opener Saim Ayub, the explosive Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and the hard-hitting Asif Ali, providing a balanced mix of youth and experience. Moving on to the Gold picks, Peshawar Zalmi has secured the promising wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Haris, pacer Amer Jamal, and the talents of Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, bolstering their squad with varied skills.

The Silver category introduces a group of diverse players, including Khurram Shehzad, English southpaw Daniel Mousley, Umair Afridi, Arif Yaqoob, and pacer Salman Irshad. This blend adds depth and versatility to the team’s composition.

Recognizing and fostering emerging talent, talented batter Haseebullah Khan and U-19 sensation Mohammad Zeeshan make their mark in the Emerging category, contributing to the team’s focus on youth development. Supplementary picks South African star Lungi Ngidi and young Mehran Mumtaz further enhance Peshawar Zalmi’s roster, providing additional depth and options.