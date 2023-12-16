News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police Updates Digital License Management System

Published Dec 16, 2023

The Islamabad police have recently updated the Digital License Management System (DLMS), streamlining information on suspects and e-challan defaulters.

The Police Khidmat Center and traffic offices were provided with a list of 145 violators by the Safe City Command and Control Center recently.

As a result, a total of 995 e-challans were settled by 82 violators at the traffic offices. Officials also took strict action against the remaining 63 individuals by suspending their licenses.

According to CPO Safe City/Traffic, the fully operational Digital License Management System was updated earlier this week. Additionally, traffic rules violators have been urged to settle their e-challans or face legal action.

Moreover, the Safe City cameras and the recently introduced Brief Cam alerts are used to identify the vehicles of e-challan violators, ensuring adherence to legal requirements.

Just recently, the Islamabad police launched a crackdown against traffic law violators upon the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk. According to Virk, traffic violations in the federal capital have decreased by 38,000 cases in October and November 2023 compared to the same period last year.

He added that this was achieved by enhanced fines and registering cases against serious violations, particularly underage drivers and one-way violators.

>